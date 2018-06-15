Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Kiss in "Uncomfortably Close" Game

Andy Cohen can get his guests to do anything.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, the Bravo host asked Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells to play a game called "Uncomfortably Close." The premise was simple: The two actors would face each other and ask a series of random questions, leaning in closer until their faces were nearly touching. Cohen set the timer for 60 seconds, saying, "It sounds super fun to me and the rest of us!" Bomer and Rannells, who are currently starring on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, are longtime friends—and got a little too close too quickly.

The questions weren't hard-hitters:

• "Who's your favorite Avenger?"

• "What did you eat for breakfast?"

• "What's your favorite musical?"

• "What's your favorite movie?"

• "Do you think I'm pretty?"