Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Kiss in "Uncomfortably Close" Game

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 7:05 AM

Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Andy Cohen can get his guests to do anything.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, the Bravo host asked Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells to play a game called "Uncomfortably Close." The premise was simple: The two actors would face each other and ask a series of random questions, leaning in closer until their faces were nearly touching. Cohen set the timer for 60 seconds, saying, "It sounds super fun to me and the rest of us!" Bomer and Rannells, who are currently starring on Broadway in The Boys in the Band, are longtime friends—and got a little too close too quickly.

The questions weren't hard-hitters:

• "Who's your favorite Avenger?"

• "What did you eat for breakfast?"

• "What's your favorite musical?"

• "What's your favorite movie?"

• "Do you think I'm pretty?"

"When was the last time you brushed your teeth?" Rannells asked.

"More recently than you," Bomer replied.

By the time the game ended, the actors shared a kiss while the audience cheered.

"Wow! That was amazing!" the host said. Turning to their co-star Charlie Carver, who was bartending, Cohen joked, "Can you guys leave? Because I want to play that game with Charlie!"

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

