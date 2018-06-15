Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Pokes Fun at Sophia Bush's Comments

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 7:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Roemer

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

After Sophia Bush said marrying Chad Michael Murray was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do," Murray's current wife is weighing in—with a laugh. 

Bush and Murray, former One Tree Hill co-stars, became wife and husband in 2005 after getting engaged the year before. Five months after their wedding, it was revealed that they had split. In early 2006, Bush filed for an annulment and their divorce was finalized that December. 

Fast forward 12 years later, the Incredibles 2 actress gave an interview to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, in which she explained how she ended up exchanging vows with a man she didn't actually want to marry. 

"Because how do you let everybody down?" Bush said. "And how do you—what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."

Photos

Celebrity Exes You Probably Forgot Existed

In the aftermath of the interview, Bush reacted to the media attention on Twitter. "When you're taking the piss out of yourself - b/c people can't let the past go & you really wish they would - & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprication. Don't twist people's words, y'all. If it wasn't clear, I was making fun of MYSELF," she wrote online.

"And if all the years that have passed haven't made it WILDLY clear that we're all grown ups who've become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don't know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone's feelings, I am sorry."

Murray and the actor's rep have also issued comments on the matter.  

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," his rep told People, calling the story "ludicrous." "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children."

As the rep concluded, "He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."

Meanwhile, Murray himself seemed to react to the interview with a cartoon gif of Pinocchio's nose growing. "Do u know what I do every morning?" he also tweeted. "Wake in my loving family's embrace, make coffee & breakfast 4 the kiddos with my wife. Read 1-2 chapters in the Bible 2 start the day off right. Then we plan how 2 fill the day with love 4 my family & brethren. It's so simple yet so fulfilling."

As for Murray's wife of three years, Sarah Roemer poked fun at Bush's comments. Late Thursday, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram account that read, "Wait a second...my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!"

"#13yearslater," she continued. "#iwishpeaceandloveforall."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chad Michael Murray , Sophia Bush , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Danny Masterson, The Ranch

This Is How Danny Masterson Was Written Off The Ranch

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Nas' Album Release Party

Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

Could Drake’s Video Reunion Lead to an Actual Degrassi Revival?

Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Watch What Happens Live

Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Kiss in "Uncomfortably Close" Game

Incredibles 2

All 20 Pixar Movies Ranked—Including Incredibles 2

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Inside Meghan Markle's Unique Bond With Queen Elizabeth II: Why the Monarch Approved From the Start

Ariana Grande, Ring

Ariana Grande's Ring Takes Center Stage for Her First Public Appearance Since Getting Engaged

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.