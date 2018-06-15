Ariana Grande's Ring Takes Center Stage for Her First Public Appearance Since Getting Engaged

While her personal life seems blissful amid her whirlwind romance, the star is also in the midst of some serious musical success. Ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, the star has released three singles—one with Troye Sivan, "Dance to This," another with Nicki Minaj, "Bed," and a third from her record, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Currently, all three are in the top five on iTunes' worldwide song chart.

"I am eternally screaming thank you," the star wrote on Instagram in response to the exciting news.

It sounds like the star is happily floating on cloud nine.