Ariana Grande's Ring Takes Center Stage for Her First Public Appearance Since Getting Engaged

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Ring

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

We dare you not to focus on Ariana Grande's impressive engagement ring. 

For the first time since the news broke of her shocking engagement to Pete Davidsonearlier this week, the songstress stepped out for a public appearance on Thursday night. The occasion? The Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner, where she took the stage inside New York 's Mariott Marquis Hotel.  

Donning a floor-length black spaghetti-sleeved dress and her signature ponytail, Grande finished off her look with her special pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, the same one she's been sporting in recent weeks. According to Davidson's jeweler, Greg Yuna, the engagement ring comes in at just over three carats and cost the SNL comedian a whopping $93,000. 

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Ariana Grande, Ring

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Ariana Grande, Ring

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

While her personal life seems blissful amid her whirlwind romance, the star is also in the midst of some serious musical success. Ahead of the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener, the star has released three singles—one with Troye Sivan, "Dance to This," another with Nicki Minaj, "Bed," and a third from her record, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Currently, all three are in the top five on iTunes' worldwide song chart. 

"I am eternally screaming thank you," the star wrote on Instagram in response to the exciting news. 

It sounds like the star is happily floating on cloud nine. 

 

"I cant believe my life rn tbh," she tweeted early Friday. 'If i'm dreaming pls knock me the f--k back out."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Danny Masterson, The Ranch

This Is How Danny Masterson Was Written Off The Ranch

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West at Nas' Album Release Party

Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

Could Drake’s Video Reunion Lead to an Actual Degrassi Revival?

Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Watch What Happens Live

Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Kiss in "Uncomfortably Close" Game

Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Roemer

Chad Michael Murray's Wife Sarah Roemer Pokes Fun at Sophia Bush's Comments

Incredibles 2

All 20 Pixar Movies Ranked—Including Incredibles 2

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Inside Meghan Markle's Unique Bond With Queen Elizabeth II: Why the Monarch Approved From the Start

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.