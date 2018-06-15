Relive Chris Pratt's Best Roles Ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 4:00 AM
Before he was dinosaur trainer Owen Grady, Chris Pratt was a baseball player, a space adventurer and even a Lego.
The 38-year-old actor's rise to fame has certainly been a unique one. He started with TV dramas, appearing in Everwood and a few episodes of The O.C. He then moved on to comedies, playing Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation and Anne Hathaway's fiancé in Bride Wars. Soon, Pratt started taking on more serious roles with Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty. Then, he made a dramatic shift to action films with Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.
"I made a genre jump," he once told Vanity Fair, referencing Guardians of the Galaxy. "a category jump, some kind of jump."
That leap of faith certainly paid off. According to The New York Times, Guardians of the Galaxy made $773 million worldwide and the sequel raked in $145 million in domestic ticket sales in its opening weekend alone.
Still, Pratt hasn't forgotten about his early roles. In fact, he recently told E! News he'd "love" to play Andy again.
In honor of his new movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, here's a look back at some of Pratt's best roles.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22.
