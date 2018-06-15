Every Celebrity Who's Hosted the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Where Are They Now?

Tiffany Haddish is the host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Girls Trip star will run Monday's show straight from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

This year marks the 27th edition of the award show. While the big night has evolved over the years—it just added television categories last year—it's always had a celebrity host. Justin Timberlake, Sarah Jessica Parker, Mike Myers, Will Smith and Amy Schumer are just a few of the stars to serve as M.C.

