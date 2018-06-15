Chanel Iman Flaunts Baby Bump and More Best Dressed Looks

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Tired eyes? Sore muscles? Bloat? Chanel Iman has none of that...or at least that's what it would appear.
The pregnant model attended the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards in a one-shoulder fire-engine-red gown, which not only featured her svelte legs through a high slit but also her growing baby bump, too. On top of that, the hot mama-to-be was beaming with pregnancy glow...or perhaps really great highlight. Either way, the Victoria's Secret angel looks just as sexy on the catwalk as she does with a baby on the way.
Other stars brought their style A-game this week: Alexandra Shipp and Brie Larson both received awards at the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, wearing red-carpet garb to celebrate the honor. At the same time, Sarah Jessica Parker and social influencer Rocky Barnes provided summer outfit inspiration for days.
To see all the best dressed looks of the week, keep scrolling. Then vote in our poll below!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film
Alexandra Shipp
The Straight Outta Compton star received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award at the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, which was sponsored by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus. The 26-year-old actress donned an emerald-green dress from the brand, featuring a halter neckline and side slit.
Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Brie Larson
The Captain Marvel actress was also recognized at the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards. She accepted her award wearing a strapless, pink, polka-dot Carolina Herrera dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
While the face of True Botanicals looks darling in a white summer dress, the pop of color in her hot-pink sandals really brought this look to life.
James Devaney/GC Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
Easy, breezy and ever the transitional dress, this look can take you to brunch and beyond. SJP knows how to do relatable fashion just as much as couture.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Moschino
January Jones
A fresh way to wear a naked skirt! The Mad Men actress paired her iteration with a Moschino graphic hoodie at the brand's resort 2019 runway show.
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Bryce Dallas Howard
The holidays came early, as the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress looked like a luxurious present tied with a bow in a red Rouland Mouret dress.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rocky Barnes
The influencer proves you don't need to show a lot of skin to be summer ready. The right billowy silouhette, soft fabrics and a wide-brim hat says it all.
N.Ignatovich / BACKGRID
Zoey Deutch
The Why Him? actress stepped out in all white, a sophisticated contrast against the concrete jungle that is New York City.
Chanel Iman
Hot mama coming right this way! The model worked a red Romona Keveža Collection one-shoulder gown, flaunting her toned legs and growing baby bump at the 2018 Fragrance Foundation Awards.
