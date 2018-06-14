Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Finalize Their Divorce

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's marriage has officially come to an end.

Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to E! News that a stipulated judgment was entered today.

And according to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple will share joint custody of their two-year-old son. In addition, they both waived the right to support payments to each other.

Back in November of 2016, Naya first filed for divorce from Ryan after two years of marriage.

At the time, the famous pair released a joint statement and said they will "continue to be great co-parenting partners" for their son.