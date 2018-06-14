Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Finalize Their Divorce

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 4:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, Golden Globe After Party

C Flanigan/WireImage

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's marriage has officially come to an end.

Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed to E! News that a stipulated judgment was entered today.

And according to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple will share joint custody of their two-year-old son. In addition, they both waived the right to support payments to each other.  

Back in November of 2016, Naya first filed for divorce from Ryan after two years of marriage.

At the time, the famous pair released a joint statement and said they will "continue to be great co-parenting partners" for their son.

Photos

Friendly Celebrity Exes

But in a surprise turn of events, the former Glee star announced in October 2017 that she was no longer moving forward with her divorce. In fact, she filed a request for dismissal of the divorce paperwork.

"She is back together with Ryan Dorsey," a source shared with us at the time. "They want to make it work for the sake of their son."

Ultimately, Naya would refile for divorce in December of 2017 and cite irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split.

Despite the public breakup, both parties appear dedicated to co-parenting when it comes to their growing son. In fact, the pair was able to celebrate the holidays together last year.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Naya Rivera
Latest News

Father's Day 2018: Hollywood's Coolest Dads

Summer Body Tips From Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Gets Real About "Emotional and Physical Toll" of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Other Celeb Bath Photos

Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will "Never" Get Divorced

Chris Brown

Woman Granted Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Allegations of Stalking Surface

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.