MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on the award show winners!

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish was the host of the award show, she also won an award during the show tonight! Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch took home the first award of the evening for Scene Stealer.

The cast of Black Panther won the award for Best Movie, while Stranger Things took home the award for Best Show during the ceremony. Want to see who else won the top awards of the night?

Take a look at the complete list of 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners below to find out!