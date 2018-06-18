MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 8:05 PM
The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on the award show winners!
Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish was the host of the award show, she also won an award during the show tonight! Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch took home the first award of the evening for Scene Stealer.
The cast of Black Panther won the award for Best Movie, while Stranger Things took home the award for Best Show during the ceremony. Want to see who else won the top awards of the night?
Take a look at the complete list of 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards winners below to find out!
Best Movie (Presented by Toyota)
Avengers: Infinity War
WINNER: Black Panther
Girls' Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
Best Show
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
WINNER: Stranger Things
Best Performance in a Movie
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Performance in a Show
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae, Insecure
Maise Williams, Game of Thrones
Best Hero
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT
Best Kiss
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One
KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis, IT
Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror
WINNER: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Best On-Screen Team
Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright
WINNER: IT, Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas
Ready Player One, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe
Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink
Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip
Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things
WINNER: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright: Black Panther
Best Fight
Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer
Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon
Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke
Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth
WINNER: Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers
Best Music Documentary
Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
WINNER: Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z's "Footnootes for 4:44"
The Defiant Ones
Best Reality Series/Franchise
WINNER:Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul's Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
