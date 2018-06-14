Southern Charm Shocker: Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose Have Secretly Hooked Up "a Few Times"

by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 7:00 PM
Talk about burying the lede.
Most Southern Charm fans know Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose hooked up way back in season one, before she and Thomas Ravenel began dating and had two children together, welcoming Kensie in 2014, and Saint in 2015. But no one knew the Bravo reality stars have hooked up since then...until now.
"After Kensie was born, Shep and I kind of like hooked up again. Actually, since then, a few times," Kathryn revealed in Thursday night's episode. "But it never went anywhere. I still play with the idea because I don't know…we have good sex,whatever. And he's cute and fun."
Um...say what now?! Kathryn didn't offer specifics on the last time they hooked up, but clearly, it wasn't too long ago.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
And Shep, 38, also seems to still be playing with the idea of a rekindled romance with Kathryn, admitting, "I sometimes think back to Kathryn and I's time together, I think maybe I cut the cord too quickly on it honestly....we had a lot of fun together."
The duo met up for a casual bowling non-date in the episode, and when Kathryn revealed to Shep she had a dream about him, one in which he admitted to being in love with her, the Charleston Bachelor admitted in a confessional interview, "I do love her. I do. That's not a lie."
In an April episode, Kathryn, 26, reminisced on her pre-Thomas hook up with Shep in a sitdown with Southern Charm's other ladies, revealing he was not a fan of her spray tans.
"It was so long ago, but he did make me shower beforehand," she said. " So I wiped off all my spray tan because it got on his sheets one time."
After that reveal, Shep responded to a fan on Twitter, insinuating their hook up was a one-time thing.
Back in 2017, ahead of season four, Shep admitted to E! News that he's "always had a soft spot" for Kathryn and was "proud" of her for the changes she mad after failing a drug test and going to rehab.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
