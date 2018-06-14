Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 3:56 PM

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars couple announced the exciting news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. Photos show Val down on one knee proposing to his girlfriend during their trip to Italy.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Jenna wrote alongside the sweet photos on Instagram. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."

Val also shared the photos with the caption, "can't wait to make you my wife."

Dancing With the Stars' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Dating? Dancers Spotted Getting Close Off the Ballroom Floor

The dancing couple sparked romance rumors back in Feb. 2016 when they were photographed getting close off the dance floor. The following year, the duo packed on the PDA in the ballroom when they shared a kiss during their performance on DWTS, seemingly confirming their relationship.

Since then, the duo has been very open about their romance, sharing posts from their vacations and backstage moments.

Back in March, Jenna wrote a sweet post to her man on his birthday.

"No place I'd rather be than here in your arms on your special day," she said. "Happy Birthday my love. Wishing you another wonderful year of happiness, success, and love! I'm convinced my soul would find yours in any lifetime. I'm drawn to you and the light you possess. You've become my brightest light ♥️ I love you."

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting engagement news!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

