Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are engaged!

The Dancing With the Stars couple announced the exciting news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. Photos show Val down on one knee proposing to his girlfriend during their trip to Italy.

"I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever," Jenna wrote alongside the sweet photos on Instagram. "Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged."

Val also shared the photos with the caption, "can't wait to make you my wife."