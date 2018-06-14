Cardi B Steals Jerry Seinfeld's Shine in Zach Galifianakis' Between Two Ferns

Jerry Seinfeld is a really, really good sport. Zach Galifianakisdidn't hold back as he welcomed (then completely insulted) the Seinfeld star on the latest episode of Between Two Ferns, which also featured a surprise cameo from the one and only Cardi B.

Unfortunately, Seinfeld couldn't hold a candle to the pregnant hip-hop star, who Galifianakis praised as "better" and more "relevant" than his first guest. When Cardi made her grand entrance, Galifianakis presented the rapper with a baby gift and cast Seinfeld off to sit on top of a crate in the corner.

"This is a really different interview than the one I did," Jerry hit back. "I'm not even between the ferns anymore. I don't even fit the description of the show."