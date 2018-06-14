American Horror Story Season 8 Will Officially Be the Long-Awaited Murder House/Coven Crossover

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 2:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
American Horror Story Coven

FX

Surprise, bitch! This American Horror Story crossover is coming a lot sooner than we thought.

Two years after Ryan Murphy teased fans of his wildly popular FX thriller with the idea of a future season that would merge the worlds of Murder House (season one) and Coven (season three), he's announced that the highly-anticipated event will happen when the show returns for its eighth installment this September.

"The Coven/Murder House AHS crossover season won't be happening next year...because it's happening THIS YEAR," Murphy shared on Twitter. "AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER

Photos

Everything We Know About American Horror Story Season 8

How this will all work remains to be seen, considering several key players in Murder House (which followed a very unlucky family after they moved in the titular Los Angeles home) appeared in Coven (which moved the action to New Orleans to chronicle a deliciously witchy group of very powerful women) in different roles. And then there's the Jessica Lange of it all. Lange hasn't appeared in AHS since Freak Show, and hasn't seemed all that keen on returning, but her characters in each of the installments in question are undeniably crucial. Could Murphy have found a way to lure her back? And which character do we want to see her reprise more? (Our money's on Murder House's Constance Langdon.)

As always is the case with AHS, we'll likely be in the dark on the details of this sure-to-be incredible upcoming season until the first episode premieres, so get ready for a summer of theorizing!

Which AHS characters do you most want to see return? Let us know on Twitter at @eonlineTV! And if you're answer isn't Emma Roberts' Madison Mongtomery, you're doing it wrong. (We kid. Sort of.)

American Horror Story returns for its eighth installment this September on FX.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ American Horror Story , Ryan Murphy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

How Drake Made That Epic Degrassi Reunion Happen

Lola Flanery, Natacha Karam, Jack Cutmore Scott, Breakout Star, TV Splits

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Breakout Stars

Claws, Cast

This Claws Season 1 Recap Starring RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

Where Was J.T.?! These Degrassi Cast Members Were Missing From Drake's I'm Upset Music Video

Riverdale Musical Episode, Season 2

Riverdale Busts a Move in Delightful Season 2 Gag Reel

Exclusive: "Riverdale" Season 2 Hilarious Gag Reel

Bachelor Nation Scandal

When a Guilty Pleasure Becomes Plain Guilty: We Can’t Enjoy The Bachelor Franchise the Same Way Anymore

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.