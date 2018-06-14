Tom Brady Recalls Meeting Gisele Bündchen Under "Pretty Trying Circumstances"

Tom Brady is opening up about his relationship with Gisele Bundchen in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this exclusive clip from this weekend's Super Soul Sunday episode, the Patriots star sits down with the OWN founder and shares how being with Bündchen has "enhanced" his life.

"Oh man, every possible way, it really has," Brady gushes. "I couldn't imagine a better partner for me in my life, what I've gone through, how she supports me, the mom she is to our kids."

The couple shares two children together, 8-year-old Benjamin Brady and 5-year-old Vivian Brady. The NFL quarterback also has a 10-year-old son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.