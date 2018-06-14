Kevin Smith Reveals 43-Lb. Weight Loss Four Months After His Heart Attack

  • By
    &

by Nina Einsidler | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kevin Smith

Getty Images; Kevin Smith/Instagram

At 47-years-old, Kevin Smith has reached his lowest weight since high school. The Clerks director has dropped an impressive 43-lbs. since suffering a massive heart attack in February.

The near-death experience was Smith's wake-up call to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle, and he credits his physical transformation to a partnership with Weight Watchers. Just yesterday, Smith updated his 1 million Instagram followers on his weight loss journey with a selfie showcasing his much thinner frame. 

Smith said he's less than 10-lbs. away from his doctor-recommended goal weight, captioning the image, "This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I've been since I finished high school! And while I may look a little better, I FEEL f--king fantastic! It'll take a few weeks, but I'm ready to lose that final 7 pounds! And when I hit my goal, I'll let you know where I started..."

Photos

Are These Models' Diets Actually Good for You?

With the help of Weight Watchers, Smith says he's not only been able to lose the weight, but maintain it as well. Weight Watchers' team of celebrity ambassadors also include Oprah Winfreyand DJ Khaled.

By March, the comedian revealed he was down 26-lbs. One month later, Smith looked nearly unrecognizable in a before and after snapshot he shared to Instagram. "So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn't indulge," he confessed in the caption. "And next time I gotta stare a meal the old me would've inhaled, I'll look at these two images of me out on control and me under control. It'll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw."

Smith survived what is known as the "widowmaker" heart attack. He revealed during an appearance on the Today show that his left anterior descending artery was completely blocked, and an emergency procedure to insert a stent is what saved his life.

Good luck Kevin, you look great!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Smith , , Weight Loss , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes, The Place Beyond the Pines

Watch Eva Mendes Gush Over Her 2 Daughters and Ryan Gosling

Bekah Martinez, Baby Bump, Instagram

The Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Photo

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, PaleyFest LA 2018

Riverdale's KJ Apa Recreates Cole Sprouse's Topless Photo of Lili Reinhart

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Looking Back at Summer 2018's Many Couple Reunions: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin and More

Anna Kendrick

Why Anna Kendrick Once Called President Barack Obama an "A--hole" Right to His Face

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Says She Is Waiting for That Emmys Check

Rihanna

Rihanna's Advice to Her Younger Self Would Honestly Benefit You Too

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.