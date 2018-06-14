Queen Elizabeth II Gifts Meghan Markle Dazzling Earrings: All About the Duchess' Look

Meghan Markle wore a dazzling pair of earrings gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth II as the two stepped out on Thursday in Cheshire, England for their first royal engagement together without Prince Harry.

The pearl and diamond earrings, which appear to be a smaller version of the monarch's, paired perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex's eggshell-colored, black belted Givenchy dress. Buckingham Palace confirmed to E! News that Meghan's earrings were a gift from the Queen. It is unclear if they are from her personal collection or were bought especially for the Duchess.

"We loved the personal touch that was shared between the Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law when the Queen gifted Meghan with a pair of pearl earrings, which Meghan wore today," Amanda Dishaw of Meghan's Mirror told E! News. "We love to think of the Queen digging through her personal collection to find something for Meghan, and then also of how special those earrings will be to Meghan."

The Queen had loaned Meghan the Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara from her personal collection to wear at her wedding to Harry on May 19.