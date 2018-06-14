Brie Larson Teases Captain Marvel: "The Anticipation Will Be Worth It"

"It's all about: 'How far can I take myself to kind of reprogram my brain and reprogram my body to learn something new about myself?' This has been an amazing challenge. She's so, so strong. She can move planets!" she marveled. "To me, it's like, 'How far I can I go with this strength?'"

Fans should "get excited" for what Marvel Studios has in store. "I'm really proud of what it is that we're making," she told E! News, "and I think all the hype and anticipation will be worth it."

Inside the event, Larson used her acceptance speech Wednesday advocate for more inclusion among movie reviewers. The audience applauded after she said she didn't need "a white dude to tell me what didn't work for him" about Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time, for example. "It wasn't made for him. I want to know what that film meant to women of color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial. And for the third time, I don't hate white dudes! These are just facts; these are not my feelings." Larson went on to say that she supported Frances McDormand's call for inclusion riders, saying, "I know that this means my work will be shown, digested, discussed by a variety of people—not just a single perspective."

DuVernay caught a portion of Larson's speech Thursday and called her a "warrior" on Twitter.