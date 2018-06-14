Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off Radio Host Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Paris Jackson will forever be a loving daughter.

Just days ahead of Father's Day, the 20-year-old star paid an important visit to a star bearing her famous father's name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As she discovered, the star had been vandalized with graffiti.

"Some people have no f--king respect," she wrote on Instagram. "I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name."

So, she got down on her hands and knees and sweetly wiped the star clean herself and shared photos of the process on social media.