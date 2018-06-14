Jason Mraz Pens Love Poem to LGBTQ Community: "I Am Bi Your Side"

Jason Mraz is spelling out his support for the LGBTQ community in a love poem in honor of Gay Pride Month.

In the piece, posted in Billboard, the 40-year-old "I'm Yours" singer expresses gratitude for how the group has inspired him, shown him what strength is, "risked so much for love" and stood up for him and the world.

"We still have a long way to go," he wrote. "But know / I am bi your side. / All ways."

Mraz, a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, married a woman, Christina Carano, in 2015.

In 2005, he told the gay men's magazine Genre, which no longer exists, "I have a bisexually open mind, but I have never been in a sexual relationship with a man. If the right one came along, then sure."