Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Dance to "Jenny From the Block" at Recital

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 10:39 AM
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughters just danced to some of the singer's greatest hits at their ballet recital.
The former Yankee star's two girls, Ella and Natasha, along with Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme, put on their dancing shoes for their recital on Wednesday. The couple met up with Anthony for the special occasion, where Lopez served as the makeup artist for the dancers.
During the show, Rodriguez and Lopez posted photos and videos to social media, sharing part of the performance with their followers. The videos show the group of performers dancing to Lopez's songs "Jenny From the Block" and "On the Floor."
View this post on Instagram
Natasha, Ella & Emme dance recital. ❤️❤️❤️ #familia
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on
"They crushed it!!!!!!" Lopez captioned one video on her Instagram Story Wednesday.
After the show, the couple posed for pictures with their kids and Anthony.
"#familiaprimero," the World of Dance star captioned one group photo.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on
The couple, who celebrated their 1-year anniversary earlier this year, also shared a sweet family photo on the night before the recital.
Rodriguez and Lopez, along with their girls, had a Taco Tuesday celebration on the eve of the dancing event.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?