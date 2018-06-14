Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Dance to "Jenny From the Block" at Recital

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughters just danced to some of the singer's greatest hits at their ballet recital.

The former Yankee star's two girls, Ella and Natasha, along with Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme, put on their dancing shoes for their recital on Wednesday. The couple met up with Anthony for the special occasion, where Lopez served as the makeup artist for the dancers.

During the show, Rodriguez and Lopez posted photos and videos to social media, sharing part of the performance with their followers. The videos show the group of performers dancing to Lopez's songs "Jenny From the Block" and "On the Floor."