Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Dance to "Jenny From the Block" at Recital

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 10:39 AM

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's daughters just danced to some of the singer's greatest hits at their ballet recital.

The former Yankee star's two girls, Ella and Natasha, along with Lopez and ex Marc Anthony's daughter, Emme, put on their dancing shoes for their recital on Wednesday. The couple met up with Anthony for the special occasion, where Lopez served as the makeup artist for the dancers.

During the show, Rodriguez and Lopez posted photos and videos to social media, sharing part of the performance with their followers. The videos show the group of performers dancing to Lopez's songs "Jenny From the Block" and "On the Floor."

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Thing Alex Rodriguez Could Do to End Their Relationship

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Instagram

"They crushed it!!!!!!" Lopez captioned one video on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

After the show, the couple posed for pictures with their kids and Anthony.

"#familiaprimero," the World of Dance star captioned one group photo.

The couple, who celebrated their 1-year anniversary earlier this year, also shared a sweet family photo on the night before the recital.

Rodriguez and Lopez, along with their girls, had a Taco Tuesday celebration on the eve of the dancing event.

