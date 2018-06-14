Robbie Williams Flips Off Camera During 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony Broadcast

Nobody ever said Robbie Williams was an angel.

The 44-year-old British pop star, who rose to fame in the '90s as the "bad boy" of boy band Take That, flipped off the cameras as he performed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Thursday. Clips and images of the gesture, broadcast to millions of people worldwide, went viral.

Wearing a red leopard-print suit, and standing near female dancers wearing shimmering red crop tops and track pants, he showed his middle finger while singing his 2000 hit "Rock DJ"—whose explicit music video, which shows him stripping off clothes and then his flesh, remains one of the most controversial ever released. Just before the gesture, he sang the lyrics, "Pimping ain't easy, most of them fleece me" and added the line "But I did this for free."