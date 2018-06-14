Queer Eye's Fab 5 Make Over James Corden's Guitarist—and You Won't Believe the Transformation

Forget the Fab 5. James Corden is now a member of the "Sexalicious Six."

The late-night host recruited the Queer Eye guys to make over his guitarist, Tim Young, on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show.

Corden described Young as a 47-year-old musician who was in "dire need" of help and "in a funk." Luckily, each member of the Netflix show has his own area of expertise. Tan France, for instance, is the style savant while Jonathan Van Ness is the grooming guru. However, choosing Corden's speciality proved to be difficult.

"What if I did, like, science experiments in school? Like build him a volcano?" Corden said.

"How would that help him with his life though?" food expert Antoni Porowski asked.

"I don't know how would making guacamole help him with his life?" the host shot back, taking a dig at one of the recipes Porowski made in season one.

In the end, the group decided Corden would help the team stay on top of everything.