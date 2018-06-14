Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the "Best Husband Ever"

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 9:36 AM

Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Nearly a month after she tied the knot, Meghan Markle is still as smitten as ever with Prince Harry

The new royal is approaching her first milestone as a married lady and it seems the sparks are still flying between the American star and her new British husband. The newlywed confirmed it herself during a walkabout in Chester, England on Thursday, as she joined Queen Elizabeth II for her first solo engagement with the queen

While chatting with residents gathered along the sidewalk, the new Duchess of Sussex called her famous partner the "best husband ever," according to press on the scene. "It's wonderful," she said of married life. 

Last weekend, the married couple re-emerged in public together for the first time in weeks to join the queen at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony. The event also marked Markle's debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony. 

So, what were they up to between May 22, when they joined Prince Charlesfor a birthday celebration, and this week? According to one source, they were secretly on their honeymoon in Africa. 

As the insider told E! News, the couple traveled into East Africa and visited more than two countries, where their activities ranged from safaris and outdoor adventures to lying in the sun.

"It was the perfect break and blend of their passions," our source shared. "Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018."

Judging by Markle's compliment to her life partner, it sounds like their first month together has been nothing short of blissful. 

