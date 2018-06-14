Where Was J.T.?! These Degrassi Cast Members Were Missing From Drake's I'm Upset Music Video

Anyone else nursing a Degrassi hangover, thanks to Drake's (Aubrey Graham) latest music video?!

While we are on a nostalgia-fueld high, we can't help but imagine being a Degrassi cast member casually pressing play on the "I'm Upset" music video, released late Wednesday night, only to find out there was a cast reunion you either missed out on and/or weren't invited to. Even Rick (Ephram Ellis), the guy who shot Jimmy Brooks (Drake's character) was invited!

While Degrassi has welcomed a lot of students through its doors over the years, there were several major cast members eagle-eyed fans were disappointed not to spot in the bleachers during the epic video, which almost broke the Internet thanks to its nostalgia overload.