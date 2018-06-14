EXCLUSIVE!

This Claws Season 1 Recap Starring RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

by Billy Nilles | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 9:00 AM

So you were a fan of Claws, but haven't tuned in to season two just yet because you can't quite remember everything that went down last summer?

Well then, today's your lucky day. The good people at TNT have devised the most unorthodox, yet absolutely perfect way to catch you up on everything important that went down during the first season of their breakout hit—and E! News has your exclusive first look at it.

The network has enlisted a quintet of RuPaul's Drag Race winners and fan favorites to reenact much of season one, and trust us when we tell you this is one unexpected match made in heaven. Season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen takes center stage as Desna (Niecy Nash's role), while season five winner Jinkx Monsoon assumes the role of Polly (Carrie Preston's character), her season five sister Alyssa Edwards becomes Jennifer (Jenn Lyons' role), season six standout Gia Gunn serves body Virginia (Karrueche Tran's character), and season nine favorite Valentina serves face as Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes' role).

While each of the queens deliver some gag-worthy performances in the hilarious video, we've got to admit that we're a bit partial to Jinkx's turn as Polly. It's just as unhinged and delightful as Preston's work in the series. Now who do we have to beg to get a clip of the two of them sharing the screen together?

Claws just returned to kick off season two with a bang on Sunday, June 10, so there's still plenty of time to get yourself all caught up before the next new episode. So what are you waiting for? Trust us, the show's that good. You don't want to miss out.

Check out the hysterical season one recap above. And for more extended dragcaps and full episodes, check out TNT On Demand!

Claws airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on TNT

