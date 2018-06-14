Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Trolls Turn Her Into a Homophobic Meme

Millie Bobby Brown abandoned her Twitter account, @MillieBBrown, on Wednesday.

The move came shortly after the Stranger Things star was the subject of homophobic memes on the social network.

The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram that same day and captioned it "good vibes only."

Brown had been active on social media, so the move surprised many of her fans. While @MillieBBrown is no longer active, there is a verified Millie Bobby Brown account with the handle @MillieStopsHate. However, the last tweet shared by the account was on Dec. 12, 2017.

"I want this account to share love and positivity," the account's Twitter bio reads. "Let's stop bullying."