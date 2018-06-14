Millie Bobby Brown Leaves Twitter After Trolls Turn Her Into a Homophobic Meme

Millie Bobby Brown abandoned her Twitter account, @MillieBBrown, on Wednesday.

The move came shortly after the Stranger Things star was the subject of homophobic memes on the social network.

The actress shared a video of herself on Instagram that same day and captioned it "good vibes only."

Brown had been active on social media, so the move surprised many of her fans. While @MillieBBrown is no longer active, there is a verified Millie Bobby Brown account with the handle @MillieStopsHate. However, the last tweet shared by the account was on Dec. 12, 2017. 

"I want this account to share love and positivity," the account's Twitter bio reads. "Let's stop bullying."

Brown has shown her support for the LGBTQ community before. At the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the actress wore a blue ampersand pin in honor of GLAAD's Together movement.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Eleven character isn't the only celebrity to recently leave social media. Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her Instagram posts after she reportedly suffered "months of harassment."

