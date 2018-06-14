Riverdale Busts a Move in Delightful Season 2 Gag Reel

Now that the Black Hood (or a Black Hood) is safely tucked away in jail, it's time to dance!
E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two gag reel for the CW drama, and it's anything but dramatic. In fact, it's mostly filled with dancing. We've got chair dancing, thumb dancing, snow dancing, duck face dancing, hallway dancing, and even Jughead (Cole Sprouse) rockin' out behind the scenes.
It's delightful, as most things having to do with this cast are.
Of course, the second season itself was not quite as joyous as this gag reel, since it featured a lot of murder, organized crime, and gang wars. Betty's dad was arrested for being a serial kliler, Veronica's dad turned into a full-on mob boss supervillain, and Archie was arrested for a murder he didn't commit!
We may have to wait quite a few more months before season three arrives, but we don't have to wait much longer for season two and all its special features to be out on DVD. The full gag reel will be available on digital on June 15, and Riverdale: The Complete Second Season will be available on DVD August 7.
Riverdale will return to the CW in the fall.