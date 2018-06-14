Riverdale Busts a Move in Delightful Season 2 Gag Reel

Now that the Black Hood (or a Black Hood) is safely tucked away in jail, it's time to dance!

E! News has your exclusive first look at the season two gag reel for the CW drama, and it's anything but dramatic. In fact, it's mostly filled with dancing. We've got chair dancing, thumb dancing, snow dancing, duck face dancing, hallway dancing, and even Jughead (Cole Sprouse) rockin' out behind the scenes.

It's delightful, as most things having to do with this cast are.