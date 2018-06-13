Watch Beyoncé Wish Rumi and Sir Carter a Happy Birthday During Concert

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 6:49 PM

Beyoncéis shining the spotlight on her twins! 

As Rumi Carter and Sir Carter celebrate their 1st birthday, their proud mama took the stage during her On the Run II tour with a special shoutout to her little ones.

In fansite videos from Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Manchester pitstop on Wednesday evening, the "Drunk in Love" songstress shares with the sold-out crowd, "Happy Birthday to Sir and Rumi. We love you!"

Bey's heartwarming tribute occurred during the concert's finale, when the music power couple traditionally comes together to perform a rendition of the rapper's 2009 hit, "Young Forever."

A video montage of the Carter family's personal milestones is also played during the song, including footage from Bey and Jay's vow renewal ceremonyTina Knowles Lawson shared a photo from the footage on Instagram recently, which features never-before-seen photos of Rumi and Sir. 

The 22-time Grammy winner did not officially announce the arrival of Blue Ivy Carter's younger siblings until a month after she gave birth in June 2017. 

In a rare interview discussing the kids, Jay-Z told Rap Radar, "Rumi is our favorite poet, so it was for our daughter. Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

Happy birthday, Rumi and Sir! 

