Zendaya's Textured Curls and More Celebrity Hair Trends Making a Comeback

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Recently, we've seen a number of celebrity hairstyles that look very familiar.
Whether it's on the red carpet or during their off-duty hours, stars are going back in time to find their next look.
Case in point: Zendaya's recent hairstyles. In the last year, the actress and singer has walked the red carpet with Diana Ross-like volume, finger waves, a blunt bob, an afro and more. She isn't afraid to change her look and while hair transformations are blasts from the pasts, she makes them look modern, causing viewers to think twice about trends that ended long ago.
Yet, she's isn't the only one. Check out 3 hairstyle trends that are making a comeback below!
James Devaney/GC Images
Now: The Very High Ponytail
Jennifer Lopez is taking it back with a genie-like ponytail and baby hairs for a recent music video shoot.
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Then: The Very High Ponytail
In 1996, supermodel Naomi Campbell made the ponytail look so fierce, there's no wonder why the style keeps coming back.
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Now: The Scrunchie
Hailey Baldwin is bringing this '80s must-have hair accessory into 2018.
Jim Smeal/WireImage
Then: The Scrunchie
Want to build your scrunchie wardrobe? Paula Adbul's hair from the '80s and early '90s promises to inspire.
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Now: Textured Curls
Zendaya, a musician with a love for retro styling, makes this hairstyle look fresh, especially with natural hair at the forefront of conversation.
L. Cohen/WireImage
Then: Textured Curls
Diana Ross will always be the queen of big, beautiful hair.