Singer Jhené Aiko's 6 Lessons on Fitness, Happiness and Good Vibes

Lesson #3: Take Your Exercise With You

"When I'm home, I meet with a trainer. I do like an hour, three days a week," she said. "I just got a bike and I live by the water, so I do that with my daughter, and I love to hike."

Since she is a musician, the reality is that can't always plan her workouts, so she simply brings them where ever she goes: "I just try to do at least some squats when I'm traveling. I have bands and ankle weights."

Lesson #4: Don't Forget Your Crystals

"I find them everywhere. If I see a random crystal shop, I have to stop in. I do believe that they change energy. They're from the earth, you know and they have different properties."

Lesson #5: Keep Your Root Chakra Balanced

"Healing your spirit and mind are just as important as healing your body. I think there's a lot of discussion about mental health. It goes deeper than just taking medication. Something deep is going on when you're out of whack… In my chakra studies, when the root chakra is out of balance, meaning you're unsure, not grounded or your instincts are off, it helps to be in nature and be a part of it."

Lesson #6: Find Some Guidance

"A few years ago, I took a trip to Big Sur by myself and I met with a shaman...He told me to protect my energy. He said that he can sense that I'm always giving. I let people take. It was deep. Anyways, he gave me very specific advice. He said that a lot of the time when we're talking to people sincerely, we're speaking from our gut. Any time you feel that you're giving too much or someone is taking too much from you, block your solar plexus. Now, when someone is barking at me, especially in relationship situations, I do that, and it works."