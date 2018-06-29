TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for the Best Reality Show and Star

Let's get real!

The newest poll in our ongoing TV Scoop Awards extravaganza is all about reality TV, which in this case includes everything from The Bachelor to Survivor to The Tonight Show. It's a veritable smorgasbord of television, and you get to vote on all your favorites!

As always, you can vote as many times as you want for as many competitors as you want, all the way through Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT.

Last year, World of Dance and judge Derek Hough were your choice for best reality show and star, and both are nominated once again. Do they still have your vote?!