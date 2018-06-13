15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Your Dad

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Dads are the best, aren't they?

Someone broke your heart? Your dad's on it. Need a little extra money for that new dress? Chances are he's slipped you a few extra dollars here and there over the years. Whatever it is, your dad's got you. He sets the standard for how you should be treated and it's for that very reason you love him more than words could ever explain.

While we know you adore him every day of the year, Father's Day (this Sunday, June 17th) is the perfect opportunity to show him even more love. How? With these last-minute cool dad gifts he didn't know he needed.

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Casual-Cool Shades

BUY IT: Quay Australia Walk On Sunnies, $50

Shopping: Last-MInute Father's Day

Signature Cologne

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Polo Ultra Blue Eau de Toilette, $86

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Men's Accessories Kit

BUY IT: The Tie Bar The Essentials Box, $165

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Luxury Men's Face Cream

BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream for Men, $215

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

OG Work Boots

BUY IT: Timberland Men's 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots, $190

Shopping: Father's Day

Under-Eye Masks

BUY IT: Blaq Hydrogel Eye Mask, $29

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Stylish Sweatpants

BUY IT: Warp + Weft Joggers, $88

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Tanning Face Mist (for Dudes)

BUY IT: James Read Hydra Tan Mist for Men, $24

Shopping: Father's Day

Trendy Reading Glasses

BUY IT: The Book Club Bothering Sights Round Metal Readers, $30

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Leather Briefcase

BUY IT: Tumi Ashton Leather Gates Slim Briefcase, $895

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Fancy Bourbon

BUY IT: Blanton's Bourbon Single Barrel, $150

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Classic Denim Jacket

BUY IT: Levi's Shelf Denim Trucker Jacket, $90

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Dressy Sneakers

BUY IT: Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneakers, $150

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Old School Speaker

BUY IT: Marshall Stanmore Speaker, $350

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Shaving Set

BUY IT: Harry's Shaving Set, $95

Lookin' good dads! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too.

