15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Your Fave Dad

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 4:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Dads are the best, aren't they?

Someone broke your heart? Your dad's on it. Need a little extra money for that new dress? Chances are he's slipped you a few extra dollars here and there over the years. Whatever it is, your dad's got you. He sets the standard for how you should be treated and it's for that very reason you love him more than words could ever explain.

While we know you adore him every day of the year, Father's Day (this Sunday, June 17th) is the perfect opportunity to show him even more love. How? With these last-minute cool dad gifts he didn't know he needed.

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Casual-Cool Shades

BUY IT: Quay Australia Walk On Sunnies, $50

Shopping: Last-MInute Father's Day

Signature Cologne

BUY IT: Ralph Lauren Polo Ultra Blue Eau de Toilette, $86

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Luxury Men's Face Cream

BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream for Men, $215

Article continues below

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

OG Work Boots

BUY IT: Timberland Men's 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots, $190

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Men's Accessories Kit

BUY IT: The Tie Bar The Essentials Box, $165

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Stylish Sweatpants

BUY IT: Warp + Weft Joggers, $88

Article continues below

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Tanning Face Mist (for Dudes)

BUY IT: James Read Hydra Tan Mist for Men, $24

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Modern Dress Boots

BUY IT: Clarks Leather Desert Boots, $130

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Leather Briefcase

BUY IT: Tumi Ashton Leather Gates Slim Briefcase, $895

Article continues below

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Fancy Bourbon

BUY IT: Blanton's Bourbon Single Barrel, $150

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Classic Denim Jacket

BUY IT: Levi's Shelf Denim Trucker Jacket, $90

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Dressy Sneakers

BUY IT: Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneakers, $150

Article continues below

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Old School Speaker

BUY IT: Marshall Stanmore Speaker, $350

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Shaving Set

BUY IT: Harry's Shaving Set, $95

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

Manly Suitcase

BUY IT: Filson Dryden 2 Wheel Carry On Suitcase, $295

Article continues below

Lookin' good dads! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Life/Style , Fashion , Beauty , Father's Day , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

2 Fly Outfits for Festival Season and Your Social Feed

ESC: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross' Definition of a Grown-Up Is so Good, Thanks to Diana Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Being Named 2018 ACE Style Ambassador

ESC: Micaela Erlanger, Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

How Lupita Nyong'o Learned to Be Confident Wearing Prints

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.