NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Diagnosis

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 3:32 PM

NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Gregg at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, sitting next to a computer which shows the word "cancer" crossed out on the monitor.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer," NeNe captioned the photo.

It was three weeks ago that NeNe canceled a series of her appearances, announcing that Gregg had been in the hospital for over two weeks. "Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital," NeNe said in an Instagram video message to her fans on May 21. "I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money's worth knowing that my husband's in the hospital not feeling well."

NeNe Leakes & Ex-Husband Gregg Leakes Remarried: Couple Does "I Do" Redo

NeNe Leakes, Gregg Leakes

Andreas Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

"He has said to me over and over again, 'Go on, go out there, have a good time, do the show, I'm gonna be fine,' but I find it mentally very hard for me to do,'" NeNe shared. "Gregg will be out of the hospital this week, he will be stronger, he will be better and we will be out here doing this show again in no time."

On May 23, Gregg returned home after 16 days in the hospital.

"After 16days my hubby, my rock, my best friend @greggleakes returns to the Leakes household!" NeNe captioned a picture of Gregg. "This has been really hard on us, our children, family and closest friends. He has a long road ahead but God is good and life is precious! WON'T HE DO IT? Come on somebodyyyyyy #lifeoftheleakes."

Two days ago, NeNe shared a photo of the gift Cynthia Bailey sent to Gregg.

"My sis @cynthiabailey10 sent Gregg some of her good smelling relaxing candles! Imma use these�� We Thank you Bailey and love you�� #greggontheroadtorecovery," she captioned the photo of the candles.

