NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Diagnosis

NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband Gregg Leakes has been diagnosed with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Gregg at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, sitting next to a computer which shows the word "cancer" crossed out on the monitor.

"Our New Normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer," NeNe captioned the photo.

It was three weeks ago that NeNe canceled a series of her appearances, announcing that Gregg had been in the hospital for over two weeks. "Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital," NeNe said in an Instagram video message to her fans on May 21. "I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money's worth knowing that my husband's in the hospital not feeling well."