Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Private Honeymoon in Africa

After a very public wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle managed to pull off one very private honeymoon.

Close to a month after the couple said "I Do" at St. George's Chapel, E! News is learning more about how the newlyweds celebrated without any cameras around.

Reports that the couple were in Canada and Ireland are not true. Instead, a source tells E! News the couple traveled into East Africa and visited more than two countries.

Their activities ranged from safaris and outdoor adventures to lying in the sun.

"It was the perfect break and blend of their passions," our source shared. "Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018."