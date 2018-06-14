From Tiffany Haddish to Black Panther: Breaking Down the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards by the Numbers

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 3:00 AM
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are just days away!
While the countdown continues for the annual award show, there are a few numbers you should know before some of Hollywood's biggest stars gather at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica to collect their "golden popcorn" statues.
To start, Tiffany Haddishwill be running the show in her hosting debut. "So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards," she announced back in February. "The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv #godisshowingout."
Haddish is also the first black woman to host the awards and is up for two nominations this year, including "Best Comedic Performance" and "Scene Stealer."
Elton Anderson, Jr.
While the comedian earned her first nominations this year, Black Panther set the record for the most nods in 2018 with seven while Stranger Things came in second place with six. They were nominated for "Best Movie" and "Best Show" respectively.
Jurassic World star and former MTV Movie & TV Award winner Chris Pratt will be another major honoree of the night as he will take home the MTV Generation Award.
In keeping with the tradition it set last year, the show will no longer feature gender-based acting categories. It revamped to include both TV and movies last year.
Don't forget to tune into the show on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. and check out E!'s video above for more of the MTV Movie & TV Awards by the numbers!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?