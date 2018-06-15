Kick Off the 2018 World Cup By Checking Out the Hottest Players in the Tournament and Voting for Your Favorite Guy Now!

INFphoto.com
GOALLLLLL!
2018's FIFA World Cup Russia is finally here! As soccer fans know this year's World Cup officially kicked off on June 14 in Russia with the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. There will be 64 matches overall which means nonstop soccer fun, all day long.
If you're a major soccer buff then you probably already know exactly which of the 32 teams is facing off against one another each day. You also probably know that there are three matches going on today and even more over the weekend.
If you're not exactly a soccer fan, or at least a fan of watching the sport on TV, you can still get in on the sports fun by checking out the top 20 athletes competing over the next few weeks below.
Be warned, when we say "top 20 athletes" we're not talking about their talent on the field, although each of these men are killer soccer stars. We're talking about their looks!
We've rounded up the 20 hottest soccer players from all over the world (well, from the countries competing this year) who are taking the field as a part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, so get ready.
Whether you're a fan of their ball skills (it's a thing, don't laugh), or are simply hoping for a shirtless moment during one of the matches, these hotties will not disappoint. Their handsome faces, chiseled abs and the fact that they are playing in the biggest soccer tournament—that only happens every four years—makes them athletes to watch in our minds.
Plus, who doesn't like a little eye candy while watching sports? We know we do!
OK, now's the time to scroll through all the saucy images of these hot men from countries like Portugal—we're looking at you Cristiano Ronaldo—to the home team of Russia. There are a lot of lookers for you to focus on...when you're not watching the game of course, so get excited.
Make sure to cast your vote for the hottest World Cup player when you're done oohing and ahhing over these sexy guys as well. Oh, and you're welcome in advance for the seriously hot photos below!
FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo
Team: Portugal
Position: Forward
Age: 33
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Sergio Ramos
Team: Spain
Position: Defender
Age: 32
Alan Franklin/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock
Harry Kane
Team: England
Position: Forward
Age: 24
Alex James/JMP/REX/Shutterstock
Antoine Griezmann
Team: France
Position: Forward
Age: 27
TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images
Mats Hummels
Team: Germany
Position: Defender
Age: 29
JOSE MANUEL VIDAL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Marco Asensio
Team: Spain
Position: Midfielder
Age: 22
ZumaPress.com
Keita Baldé
Team: Senegal
Position: Forward
Age: 23
Alan Franklin/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock
Birkir Bjarnason
Team: Iceland
Position: Midfielder
Age: 30
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images
Gerard Piqué
Team: Spain
Position: Defender
Age: 31
Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Son Heung-min
Team: Korea Republic
Position: Forward
Age: 25
Matt McNulty/JMP/REX/Shutterstock
Kasper Schmeichel
Team: Denmark
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 31
fotopress/Getty Images
Lucas Hernández
Team: France
Position: Defender
Age: 22
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images
Rúrik Gíslason
Team: Iceland
Position: Midfielder
Age: 30
DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images
Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
Team: Brazil
Position: Forward
Age: 26
Stuart Franklin - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh
Team: Iran
Position: Defender
Age: 27
REX/Shutterstock
Lionel Messi
Team: Argentina
Position: Forward
Age: 30
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Josh Risdon
Team: Australia
Position: Defender
Age: 25
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Achraf Hakimi
Team: Morocco
Position: Defender
Age: 19
Kieran McManus/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Alisson Becker
Team: Brazil
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 25
Kerstin Joensson/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Roman Zobnin
Team: Russia
Position: Midfielder
Age: 24