Chris Evans' Brother Scott Shares the Cutest Childhood Photos on the Actor's Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 1:29 PM
Happy birthday, Chris Evans!
The Captain America and The Avengers star turned 37 on Wednesday and received a sweet online tribute from his 34-year-old brother, One Life to Live actor Scott Evans.
"Happy birthday to my big brother!" Scott wrote on Twitter and Instagram, alongside a collage of childhood pics of the two. "You were my first friend and you are still my best friend today. Thank you for being the greatest- I love you so damn much!!"
Chris' fans, as well as his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chadwick Boseman, also posted birthday tributes to the actor.
"Thank you all so much for the kind birthday wishes!!!!" Chris tweeted. "I'm 37 today. Or as my emotional maturity chooses to label it, the 16th anniversary of my 21st birthday."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Thanks bud! I remember this day. It marked the beginning of your reign! https://t.co/Bx6weaAmBN— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2018
Chris and Scott also have two sisters, Carly and Shanna.
Chris has often brought his family members to celebrity events, such as the Oscars.
