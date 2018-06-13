Stefano Gabbana Sparks Backlash After Calling Selena Gomez ''Ugly''

Stefano Gabbana... tell us how you really feel.

The controversial designer's unfiltered opinions have landed him in hot water once again, this time with Selena Gomez's loyal fanbase. Gabbana, who co-founded Italian fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, dissed the pop star's appearance in the comments of a photo on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram account.

"È proprio brutta!!!" Gabbana wrote alongside a collage of Gomez, which translates to, "She's so ugly."

The "Kill Em With Kindness" singer is taking the high road and not addressing the social media attack as of now, but Selena's followers (including a few of her famous friends) have certainly jumped to her defense.