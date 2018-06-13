Watch Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Push Him Down a Hill

Prince George took quite the tumble on Sunday after his second cousin Savannah Phillips pushed him down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in Gloucestershire, England.

Footage from the incident shows the young prince stumbling up the hill. After he reached the top to sit beside his sister Princess Charlotte, Savannah shoved him, sending him back down the knoll. Another child also kicked George's sketch, which fell out of his hand.

While Prince William was busy playing in the polo match, George's mother Kate Middleton was standing nearby. A photo from the event showed the Duchess of Cambridge comforting her 4-year-old son. Although, it's unclear if the photo was taken before or after the incident.

Luckily, the little prince seemed to be OK and climbed up the hill again.