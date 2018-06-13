Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

What happens when the fanny pack and the crossbody make a baby?

Enter: the summer side bag, the carryall your street-style-savvy celebrities, including Kaia Gerber, Rita Ora and now Kylie Jenner, have been wearing lately.

Sure, this new bag trend looks like a more modern version of the kitschy-but-oh-so-convenient '80s iteration, but the 2.0 version comes with some major design updates. Think: cleaner shapes and bold colors—as seen on Kylie's over-the-shoulder, blue option—and lots of branding, especially if you're electing for a designer label. If you're into logomania, here's another opportunity to flaunt that Fendi, Gucci or Louis Vuitton.

For those with more subtle style sensibilities, remember this bag will be the focal point of your ensemble, so keep everything else in neutral shades.

Let's be honest: You could technically throw on Dad's college fanny over your shoulder and consider yourself "on-trend," but then you wouldn't have an excuse to go shopping, would you?