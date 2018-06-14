Kelly Clarkson to Be Honored With Icon Award at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

We've been waiting for a moment like this at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

The annual award show will be honoring Kelly Clarkson with the Icon Award at the ceremony this month, E! News can exclusively announce. The Icon Award recognizes an artist whose career transcends pop culture and whose music is beloved by generations of Radio Disney fans. The award will honor the iconic star for her enduring career and the influence she has had on the music industry.

The American Idol alum, who has won two ARDY trophies in her time in the spotlight thus far and has 11 additional nominations, will also take the stage to perform a medley of her hit songs during the show.