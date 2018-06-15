Nikki Bella and John Cena Have ''Deeper'' Problems Than a Wedding in New Total Bellas Teaser: ''I've Been Miserable''

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 9:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't out of the woods just yet.

The former couple is still working through some issues in their relationship in this emotional just-released teaser for the rest of this season on Total Bellas.

"I've been miserable and I've been trying to be happy, but I realize there was just such deeper problem," Nikki cries in the dramatic video clip.

Brie Bella later tells her twin, "He's wanted a very strong career and he has that. Unfortunately to have that, he lost the woman of his dreams."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Meanwhile, we see Nikki travel to Paris with her BFFs after having what appears to be a happy reunion with John. Nikki also looks stunning while trying on wedding dresses, but something tells us there are more bumps in the road.

"John and I might be calling off the wedding again," Nikki tells Brie over the phone. Oh no!

See what's to come still on this season of Total Bellas in the teaser above.

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , John Cena , Breakups , Couples , Brie Bella , Top Stories , Engagements , Apple News
Latest News
Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio Apparently Saved Cargo Shorts From Extinction and Raised Over $100 Million to Save the Planet

Peter Palandjian, Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku Is Married: Buffy Star Weds Peter Palandjian

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Might Have Just Adopted an Adorable Pet Pig

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, Instagram

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat, David Grutman, Malika Haqq, TAO Chicago

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat Party and Dine Together

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Birthday, Angel Stadium

Inside Nick Jonas' Birthday Baseball Celebration With Priyanka Chopra

Aaron Phypers Cameron, Denise Richards

Denise Richards and Husband Aaron Phypers Dish on Wedding and Married Life

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.