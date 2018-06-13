Chelsea Clinton Has the Best Response to Being Compared to Howdy Doody

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chelsea Clinton

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Chelsea Clinton clapped back at a few Twitter trolls on Tuesday after the social media users compared her to Howdy Doody.

It all started when Twitter user Richard Rothchild shared a photo of the former first daughter in which her face was replaced by the marionette's mug. The She Persisted author replied to the tweet by thanking her haters for the comparison.

"Thanks to Richard & all the people on @Twitter who've compared me to Howdy Doody," she wrote. "I now know a bit about him, including that he stood up to bullies & believed in being kind to animals. I'm always happy to be on the side of allyship & kindness. Thanks again!"

Read

Chelsea Clinton Opens Up About Balancing Her Family Life With the Election

However, the comebacks didn't end there.

"Hi Lee! Your prerogative to be offended on Howdy Doody's behalf," she wrote in response to another since-deleted tweet. "I like to think that the people & marionettes, including Howdy Doody, who stand against bullies & who stand for kindness will always find each other. Wishing you & yours a lovely evening."

She even had a witty response for Twitter user DeplorableDays, who likened her appearance to a donkey's.

"Hi DeplorableDays!" she tweeted. "I adore donkeys. They're fierce, strong & determined. Thank you for the compliment. Have a great night!"

Clearly, Clinton doesn't have time for social media haters.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chelsea Clinton , Top Stories , Apple News , Twitter
Latest News

Ariana Grande's Video Tribute to Ex Mac Miller

Tyler Baltierra, Catelynn Lowell

Watch Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Tell Daughter Nova She's Pregnant

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Untangling Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Whirlwind Wedding Buzz

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin May Be Legally Married

Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly

Eminem Takes Aim at Machine Gun Kelly With ''Killshot'' Diss Track

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Brings Shoulder Pads to the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Brandon Gomes, Carson Wall

Siesta Key Stars ''Lucky to Be Alive'' After Nasty Car Crash

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.