Teen Choice Awards 2018: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Riverdale Among Top Nominees

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 10:04 AM
The first wave of nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been announced!
Voting is now open for the award show, set to air live from The Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. Leading the first wave of nominations in the film category is Avengers: Infinity War, which scored seven nods. Following closely behind is Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Black Panther, with both films receiving six nominations. The Greatest Showman, A Wrinkle in Time and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle scored five nods.
Riverdale and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments lead the TV category, both earning five nominations. Stranger Things and The Flash earned four nods. In the music department, Cardi B, Drake, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are among the top nominees with three nods each.
Check out the complete list of "Wave One" categories and nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards below:
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
"Avengers: Infinity War"
"Justice League"
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
"Pacific Rim: Uprising"
"Tomb Raider"
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Chris Evans – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Dylan O'Brien – "Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Henry Cavill – "Justice League"
John Boyega – "Pacific Rim: Uprising"
Robert Downey Jr. – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Tom Holland – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Alicia Vikander – "Tomb Raider"
Amy Adams – "Justice League"
Elizabeth Olsen – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Gal Gadot – "Justice League"
Scarlett Johansson – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Zoe Saldana – "Avengers: Infinity War"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
"Black Panther"
"Blade Runner 2049"
"Rampage"
"Ready Player One"
"Thor: Ragnarok"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Chadwick Boseman – "Black Panther"
Chris Hemsworth – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Dwayne Johnson – "Rampage"
Mark Ruffalo – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Ryan Gosling – "Blade Runner 2049"
Tye Sheridan – "Ready Player One"
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Danai Gurira – "Black Panther"
Letitia Wright – "Black Panther"
Lupita Nyong'o – "Black Panther"
Naomie Harris – "Rampage"
Olivia Cooke – "Ready Player One"
Tessa Thompson – "Thor: Ragnarok"
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
"A Wrinkle in Time"
"Coco"
"Peter Rabbit"
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Anthony Gonzalez – "Coco"
Gael García Bernal – "Coco"
James Corden – "Peter Rabbit"
John Boyega – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mark Hamill – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Oscar Isaac – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Carrie Fisher – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Daisy Ridley – "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
Mindy Kaling – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Oprah Winfrey – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Reese Witherspoon – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Storm Reid – "A Wrinkle in Time"
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
"A Quiet Place"
"Midnight Sun"
"Murder on the Orient Express"
"The Greatest Showman"
"Truth or Dare"
"Wonder"
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Hugh Jackman – "The Greatest Showman"
Jacob Tremblay – "Wonder"
Leslie Odom Jr. – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Patrick Schwarzenegger – "Midnight Sun"
Timothée Chalamet – "Lady Bird"
Zac Efron – "The Greatest Showman"
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – "Midnight Sun"
Daisy Ridley – "Murder on the Orient Express"
Julia Roberts – "Wonder"
Lucy Hale – "Truth or Dare"
Saoirse Ronan – "Lady Bird"
Zendaya – "The Greatest Showman"
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
"Daddy's Home 2"
"I Feel Pretty"
"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
"Love, Simon"
"Overboard"
"Pitch Perfect 3"
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Eugenio Derbez – "Overboard"
Jack Black – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Kevin Hart – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Mark Wahlberg – "Daddy's Home 2"
Will Ferrell – "Daddy's Home 2"
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Amy Schumer – "I Feel Pretty"
Anna Faris – "Overboard"
Anna Kendrick – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Hailee Steinfeld – "Pitch Perfect 3"
Karen Gillan – "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
Rebel Wilson – "Pitch Perfect 3"
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
"Empire"
"Famous in Love"
"Riverdale"
"Star"
"The Fosters"
"This is Us"
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – "Riverdale"
Freddie Highmore – "The Good Doctor"
Jesse Williams – "Grey's Anatomy"
Jussie Smollett – "Empire"
K.J. Apa – "Riverdale"
Sterling K. Brown – "This Is Us"
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Bella Thorne – "Famous in Love"
Camila Mendes – "Riverdale"
Chrissy Metz – "This Is Us"
Lili Reinhart – "Riverdale"
Maia Mitchell – "The Fosters"
Ryan Destiny – "Star"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
"iZombie"
"Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
"Stranger Things"
"Supernatural"
"The 100"
"The Originals"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – "The 100"
Dominic Sherwood – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Finn Wolfhard – "Stranger Things"
Gaten Matarazzo – "Stranger Things"
Joseph Morgan – "The Originals"
Matthew Daddario – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Eliza Taylor – "The 100"
Emeraude Toubia – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Katherine McNamara – "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"
Lana Parrilla – "Once Upon a Time"
Millie Bobby Brown – "Stranger Things"
Rose McIver – "iZombie"
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
"Arrow"
"Gotham"
"Lethal Weapon"
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
"Supergirl"
"The Flash"
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – "Supergirl"
Damon Wayans – "Lethal Weapon"
David Mazouz – "Gotham"
Grant Gustin – "The Flash"
Lucas Till – "MacGyver"
Stephen Amell – "Arrow"
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"
Candice Patton – "The Flash"
Chloe Bennet – "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
Danielle Panabaker – "The Flash"
Emily Bett Rickards – "Arrow"
Melissa Benoist – "Supergirl"
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
"Black-ish"
"Fuller House"
"Jane the Virgin"
"Modern Family"
"The Big Bang Theory"
"The Good Place"
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
Anthony Anderson – "Black-ish"
Elias Harger – "Fuller House"
Hudson Yang – "Fresh Off the Boat"
Jaime Camil – "Jane the Virgin"
Rico Rodriguez – "Modern Family"
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
America Ferrera – "Superstore"
Candace Cameron Bure – "Fuller House"
Gina Rodriguez – "Jane the Virgin"
Kristen Bell – "The Good Place"
Sarah Hyland – "Modern Family"
Yara Shahidi – "Black-ish," "Grown-ish"
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
"Bob's Burgers"
"Family Guy"
"Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir"
"Rick and Morty"
"Steven Universe"
"The Simpsons"
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
"Lip Sync Battle"
"MasterChef Junior"
"The Four: Battle for Stardom"
"The Voice"
"Total Divas"
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
"Dawson's Creek"
"Friends"
"Gossip Girl"
"One Tree Hill"
"That '70s Show"
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Chrissy Teigen – "Lip Sync Battle"
Derek Hough – "World of Dance"
DJ Khaled – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Hailey Baldwin – "Drop the Mic"
Kelly Clarkson – "The Voice"
Meghan Trainor – "The Four: Battle for Stardom"
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don't We
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Ariana Grande – "No Tears Left To Cry"
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – "Havana"
Demi Lovato – "Sorry Not Sorry"
Dua Lipa – "New Rules"
Halsey – "Bad at Love"
Taylor Swift – "Look What You Made Me Do"
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Charlie Puth – "Attention"
Childish Gambino – "This Is America"
Drake – "God's Plan"
Ed Sheeran – "Perfect"
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – "Say Something"
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – "Love."
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
5 Seconds of Summer – "Youngblood"
Imagine Dragons – "Whatever It Takes"
Maroon 5 – "Wait"
Panic! At the Disco – "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Portugal. The Man – "Feel It Still"
Why Don't We – "Trust Fund Baby"
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – "Finesse (Remix)"
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – "End Game"
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – "Pray for Me" ("Black Panther" soundtrack)
Zac Efron & Zendaya – "Rewrite the Stars" ("The Greatest Showman" soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – "The Middle"
OTHER
Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team
Voting is officially open as of 9:00 a.m. PT today through Tuesday, June 19, at 9:00 a.m. PT at TeenChoice.com and via Twitter. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite Teen Choice 2018 Wave One nominees. You can vote via Twitter by tweeting a category hashtag with the nominee's name (either @nominee, or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account, use #nominee). But you can only vote for one Teen Choice 2018 nominee per tweet.
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards will air live from The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on FOX.
